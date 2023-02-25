Of Sports editorial team

The former coach, among others of Lazio and Sampdoria, 75 years old, was director of Karlstad Fotbool, a Swedish third division club, has now decided to resign. Health problems, which are under investigation

The former England coach and current sporting director of Karlstad Fotboll, a Swedish third division club, since last December,



Sven-Goran Eriksson, 75, he resigned from the position of ds for health reasons. I have chosen to limit my public duties for the time being due to health issues that are under investigation. Now I will focus on health, family and limited assignments for Karlstad Fotboll, among others, Eriksson told the website of the Karlstad.

Thank you for all the support from football friends and contacts and ask that you respect my decision and my privacy. Swedish lawyer Anders Runebjer told the Swedish newspaper The evening paper that neither he, Eriksson nor his family would reveal details of the health problems. Runebjer explained: he has a disease, and this means that he has limited powers to be the “Svennis” that we are all used to seeing. so. But at the same time he wants to do his best for football, if he doesn’t succeed he gets bored.