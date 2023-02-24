Eriksson’s career

After the extraordinary and successful experiences at home, at the helm of Gothenburg, and in Portugal with the BenficaEriksson arrived in Serie A in 1984 as coach of Roma. He will stay there until 2001, the year in which he leaves the other team in the capital, la Lazio, conducted the year before to conquer the second scudetto of its history. Adventures in between with Sampdoria and Fiorentina, plus a return to Benfica in the three-year period 1989-1992. He also won with the Biancocelesti one Cup Winners’ Cup, one European Super Cup, two Italian Super Cups and two Italian Cups, the latter trophy also obtained at the helm of Rome and Sampdoria. With the Giallorossi the biggest regret was second place in the 1985/1986 championship, arrived after a great head-to-head against Trapattoni’s Juventus and sanctioned by an incredible home defeat against already relegated Lecce on the penultimate matchday. Winner of Coppa Uefa with Goteborg in 1982, Sweden’s first international success, he also came close to one Champions Cup in 1990, surrendering with Benfica to Sacchi’s Milan. In 2001 he was nominated England coachthe first foreigner to hold the position: he never went beyond the quarter-finals, both at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and at the 2004 European Championships. He then also coached Manchester City and Leicester, as well as the Ivory Coast, Mexico, the Philippines and several teams in China.