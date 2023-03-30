Home Sports Sven Senteler and Dominik Schlumpf are close friends
Friendship at second sight: EVZ players Sven Senteler and Dominik Schlumpf on their close relationship

They support each other with advice and action: EVZ players Sven Senteler (left) and Dominik Schlumpf.
Photo: Matthias Jurt (Zug, March 8, 2023)

At EV Zug there is a friendship that is rarely found in professional ice hockey. Our newspaper met with the “twins”, striker Sven Senteler and defender Dominik Schlumpf.

“There isn’t a piece of paper between the two. Sometimes they remind me of a happy old married couple, »says coach Dan Tangnes and smiles. Where one appears, the other is not far away. The players Dominik Schlumpf, 32, and Sven Senteler, 30, have not only been teammates and neighbors in the EVZ cloakroom for almost eight years. Tasting wine together, going on city trips and talking about private worries: a conversation with the two ice hockey professionals who grew up in the canton of Zurich about sporting setbacks, little autograph hunters and speed traps.

