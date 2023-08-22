Home » Svi Mykhailiuk-Panathinaikos, siamo al dunque
Sports

Svi Mykhailiuk-Panathinaikos, siamo al dunque

by admin
Svi Mykhailiuk-Panathinaikos, siamo al dunque

Svi Mykhailiuk-Panathinaikos, we are at the point. The site talks about it DNA.

The NBA has not received adequate offers (one from the Celtics and one recently from another team) for two reasons: playing time and salary.

Since the end of last month, Mykhailiuk has been informed by his agents about a contract that Panathinaikos could offer him, and it seems that this week could be the decisive one, even if over the weekend the Ukrainian’s family problems would have postponed the decisive meeting between the set off.

But it’s only a matter of days. NBA or Europe? NBA or Panathinaikos?

At Panathinaikos they were ready right from the start to wait a long time for a player who, together with Sloukas, Vildoza, Juancho and Lessor would complete a super quintet.

If the current week were to end without an answer, however, doubts could arise. However, there is optimism in Panathinaikos.

See also  FC Barcelona | Messi, close to signing for Inter Miami

You may also like

Chinese Shooters Dominate Women’s 50m Rifle Three-Position Championship...

Jaime Lozano Visits Chivas in Verde Valle to...

Bologna-Milan: ‘Pulisic is a talent, Giroud a true...

China Defeats Norway 5-3 in Women’s Ice Hockey...

American Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m

Honduran National Team Announces Squad for Friendly Against...

Roma-Zapata, there is still no agreement with Atalanta:...

Chinese team continues to dominate at world shooting...

Yes, I’m in the finals! And the family...

Julio Rodríguez and Eddie Rosario Win Player of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy