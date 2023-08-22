Svi Mykhailiuk-Panathinaikos, siamo al dunque

Svi Mykhailiuk-Panathinaikos, we are at the point. The site talks about it DNA.

The NBA has not received adequate offers (one from the Celtics and one recently from another team) for two reasons: playing time and salary.

Since the end of last month, Mykhailiuk has been informed by his agents about a contract that Panathinaikos could offer him, and it seems that this week could be the decisive one, even if over the weekend the Ukrainian’s family problems would have postponed the decisive meeting between the set off.

But it’s only a matter of days. NBA or Europe? NBA or Panathinaikos?

At Panathinaikos they were ready right from the start to wait a long time for a player who, together with Sloukas, Vildoza, Juancho and Lessor would complete a super quintet.

If the current week were to end without an answer, however, doubts could arise. However, there is optimism in Panathinaikos.

