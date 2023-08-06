Svi Mykhailiuk undecided between the NBA and Europe, Panathinaikos are in no hurry…

DNA speaks of the possible arrival at Panathinaikos of the Ukrainian guard Svi Mykhailiuk.

The 26-year-old ex Kansas would be the icing on the cake of the greek club’s lavish signing campaign.

Mykhailiuk has received an offer from the Celtics, but in all probability the employment prospects would be minimal given the backcourt of the ‘greens’.

The player would like a situation with more guarantees, and in order to obtain it he would be ready to return to Europe.

Panathinaikos remains at the window, in no hurry to conclude thanks to the many options present in the backcourt available to Ataman.

