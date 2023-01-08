Home Sports Svidercoschi dragger, the Dolomites pass to Villafranca
Svidercoschi dragger, the Dolomites pass to Villafranca

Tris Dolomiti Bellunesi in Villafranca Veronese. The second round opens with three very heavy away points, which also extend the streak of consecutive useful results to six. After a goal disallowed for the home side in the very first moments due to offside, the guests escaped with a double advantage between 19′ and 29′ thanks to two goals from striker Svidercoschi. In the half hour, however, they suffer the rossoblù goal on uncertainty from Virvilas betrayed by the heavy pitch. From there begins a phase of pure suffering until Macchioni’s 3-1 in the 70th minute. Worth noting are two more goals disallowed by Villafranca who will be rather angry with the refereeing direction at the end of the match.

Meanwhile, the Dolomites rise to 25 points in the standings and on Sunday they will challenge the leaders Adriese, this afternoon hooked up by Legnago. It will almost certainly be played at the Polisportivo di Belluno.

VILLAFRANCA VERONESE – BELLUNE DOLOMITES 1-3.

VILLA FRANCE (4-3-1-2): danced; Federico Tosi (88′ Cannoletta), Stanghellini, Dal Cortivo, Amoh (75′ Gardini); Boccalari (84′ Martone), Menolli (62′ Malavasi), Fornari (75′ Fornari); Vetere; Leveh, Marchetti. Subs: Spezia, Dal Ben, Carlo Alberto Tosi, Cordioli. Coach Manuel Spinale.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): Virvilas; Cucchisi (90′ Alcides), Conti, Alari, Macchioni; Onescu, Tuninetti (58′ De Carli), Arcopinto (78′ Sommacal); Artioli; Svidercoschi, Alex Cossalter (71′ Fernandez). Subs: Di Tommaso, Corbanese, Toniolo, Thomas Cossalter, Vavassori. Coach Diego Zanin.

Referee: Pascuccio of Ariano Irpino. Assistants: Festa from Barletta, Manzini from Voghera.

Rarely: 19′ Svidercoschi, 29′ Svidercoschi, 30′ Leveh (V); 70′ Macchioni.

Note: approximately 300 spectators. Corners 5-3. No bookings. Recovery 0′ pt, 4′ st

ok

