Former Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal has testicular cancer but, fortunately, in his case prevention was essential to keep the situation under control, as he revealed himself this afternoon, with a long post on his Instagram profile.

“The last few weeks have been different, but I can say weeks and not months thanks to a lot of medical help, a little luck and a good decision – says Svindal, winner of two World Cups – I am very grateful to the public health system in Norway: thank you, thank you! ».

«It is the first good decision I made that I want to talk about now – the Norwegian’s post continues – I felt a change in my body, I wasn’t sure what it was, or if it was actually something, but I decided to have it checked. I went to a doctor, and was quickly transferred to the hospital where they confirmed what was suspected: testicular cancer. Tests, scans and surgeries happened very quickly. And already after the first week I knew that the prognosis was very good. All thanks to the first decision to go to the doctor as soon as I suspected something was wrong. Did you know that testicular cancer is the most common type of cancer for men under 50? And that it is not uncommon for patients to be young in their twenties? I didn’t know, but now I know. What I also know is that men are not good at talking about health problems. And sometimes that’s exactly what you have to do to get acquainted, or to make that good decision of going to a doctor. ‘