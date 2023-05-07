Svitol among the protagonists of the stages of the Giro d’Italia 2023



Many fun and engaging initiatives are planned at the Svitol stand to present the exclusive Svitol limited edition and the Svitol Bike range, which pays homage to the most famous cycling race in Italy

The 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, one of the most important professional road cycling events in the world, is almost upon us. The exciting race, scheduled from 6 to 28 May 2023, will wind along a route that starts in Abruzzo and reaches the final in Rome, with the runway at the Imperial Forums, for a total of over 3,400 km and 51,400 meters in altitude total.

Arexons, an Italian company for almost 100 years a leader in products for DIY, car care and maintenance and industry and for the bike world, will be the protagonist of all 21 stages with a stand dedicated to Svitol in the Village of Departure. Here, professional cycling enthusiasts and the Giro public will be able to discover and get to know all Svitol and Svitol BIKE brand products up close, on this occasion available in an exclusive pink Limited Edition with dedicated graphics that pay homage to the colors and the jersey of the race .

In each stage, during the morning opening hours of the Svitol village, in collaboration with Magnetic Days, a company in the indoor bike training sector, it will invite the public present to test themselves in a fun and exciting “Svitol Challenge” and find out how many meters they will manage to cover in 60 seconds, pedaling on a station set up with a Bike installed on a JARVIS roller.All those who compete in this test will be entitled to unique Svitol-branded gadgets.

Furthermore, at the Svitol stand, technical demonstrations will be carried out, directly by the experts, aimed at illustrating the innumerable uses of Italy’s most famous multifunctional lubricant, also for the maintenance of one’s bicycle. Finally, all visitors will be able to have fun and try their luck with the “Spray and Win”, discovering thanks to the use of Svitol which of the freebies they can win.

“We at Arexons have been following the Giro d’Italia for years, an extraordinary event that combines sport and competition at the highest levels with the exploration of our country, in all its fascinating and different areas. We are pleased to be among the protagonists of the stages again this year and to have the opportunity to meet the public of enthusiasts who flock to support the teams competing in this competition which, with a route made up of steep climbs, fast descents and difficult junctions, it puts even the most trained champions to the test. High performance is one of our values ​​and being at the Giro with our historic Svitol brand and the Svitol Bike line demonstrates and confirms how essential quality and performance are for us”, commented Mario Patrick Parenti, CEO of Arexons.

The official products of the Giro d’Italia Svitol and Svitol Bike will be present in the Start and Finish Villages of the Giro and can be purchased on the official Giro d’Italia website «GiroStore».