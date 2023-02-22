Arexonsan Italian company active for almost 100 years in products for DIY, car care and maintenance and industry, announces that the products of the brands Svitol e Svitol BIKE will be official products of the 106th Giro d’Italia 2023.

The Giro d’Italia is one of the most important professional road cycling events in the world, a challenge and stage for the best athletes, companies and territories. The 106th edition, scheduled from 6 al 28 May 2023, will wind along a path of 21 stages: starting from Abruzzo to reach the final in Rome, with the runway at the Imperial Forums, for a total of over 3.400 km e 51.400 meters of total elevation gain.

Arexons presents the partnership with RCS and Giro D’Italia announcing the launch of the limited edition of the famous Svitol multifunctional lubricant and of the entire Svitol BIKE range which will boast the Official Product logo Giro d’Italia 2023. The products will have dedicated pink packaging to pay homage to the famous jersey of the cycling race and celebrate the perfect union between the excellent performances of Svitol and the extraordinary performances of the cyclists of the Giro.

“Since the first edition in 1909, the Giro d’Italia has been the sporting event capable of narrating the culture and territory of our country on an international level from the unique and prestigious point of view of road cycling. For this reason, we are proud to support this event with our historic Svitol brand and the Svitol Bike line which, with their high performance, are the perfect allies to guarantee the best performance both for the cyclists involved in the race and for the public this fascinating sport, commented Mario Patrick Parenti, CEO of Arexons.

Matteo Mursia, Chief Revenue Officer RCSdeclares: “We are happy to welcome the Svitol brand, historic brand in the world of DIY, among the official products of the Giro d’Italia. The new Svitol BIKE product line, dedicated to all Corsa Rosa enthusiasts, will be on sale in the official Svitol channels and on the Official GiroStore”.

Svitol experts will be available to the public in the Open area of ​​the Starting Village with a dedicated stand. The official products of the Giro d’Italia Svitol and Svitol Bike will be present in the Start and Finish Villages of the Giro and can be purchased on the official Giro D’Italia website «GiroStore».