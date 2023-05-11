Svitol, limited edition pack for the Giro d’Italia with HUB09 – Sport Marketing News

The collaboration between Svitol and the agency HUB09, already engaged for some years in the management of the brand’s social channels. On the occasion of Giro d’Italia 2023, HUB09 first gave birth to the graphics of the Limited Edition pack of the Multifunction Lubricant. To celebrate the Official Product of the Giro, a flat-style illustration was created that represents a race scene through the legendary pink color of the competition. This packaging design project also provided for the restyling of the Svitol logo, now made more dynamic by the use of an italic logotype, which will be progressively adopted on all products.

HUB09 has also created two activities within the Svitol stand, present in the 21 stages, in the Starting Village. Enthusiasts have the opportunity to challenge each other with the “Svitol Bike Challenge”, created in collaboration with Magnetic Days, a reference company in the indoor bike training sector. Every day a story on Instagram rewards those who cover the most meters in 60 seconds pedaling on rollers. All visitors can also have fun at the stand with the “Spray and Win”: a special card which, thanks to the use of Svitol, reveals which gadget can be picked up.

Finally, the agency created all the social content and managed the media planning dedicated to the Giro. «Svitol is truly an iconic brand – explains the creative director of HUB09, Diego Braghin – and we are very happy to have joined him for an equally iconic sporting event. Having been able to work on the pack and logo of such a beloved product is a source of pride for us: an important opportunity to bring together the two souls of our agency, social media and branding».