Original title: Swatek sent the 22nd duck egg of the season to win 10 consecutive games and five consecutive wins against Gauff

CCTV News: On November 6, Beijing time, the 2022 WTA year-end finals entered the sixth match day competition. The women’s singles “Austin Group” ended the third round of the group stage. Swatek won 10 games in a row, and finally swept 6-3/6-0, beat Gauff 5 games in a row without letting his opponent get a set, and beat the top 10 players in 15 games in a row; Has given away 22 duck eggs; including 47 wins on the hard-court circuit, leading the WTA list (29 wins for second-place Pegula).

Gauff’s six-game losing streak in singles and doubles ended his first trip to the finals; in his career in singles, he lost four straight against Top 10, seven against Top 5, six against Top 3, and a total record of 1 win and 7 against the top three in the world. burden. Although this time in the “Austin Group”, it was completely defeated and even failed to win a set, but still got 125 points.