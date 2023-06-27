Home » Swatek sent the egg in the final set to reverse the previous Wimbledon semi-finals and the grass-court season started well – yqqlm
On June 27th, Beijing time, the first round of WTA250 Bad Homburg started. The tournament’s top seed and world No. 1 Swatek defeated Maria 5-7/6-2/6-0, won a good start in the individual grass event, and successfully entered the next round. Next, Swatek will compete with Teichman, who broke through the qualifying round, for a place in the quarterfinals.

In the first set, Swatek broke the opponent’s serve as soon as he came up, and Maria broke serve in the 8th game, chasing the game to a 4-4 tie. In the 12th game, Swatek was broken in a game that had to be guaranteed at the end of the game and lost the first game 5-7.

In the second set, Swatek broke and secured at the start, taking a 2-0 lead. In the fifth game, Swatek broke serve again, leading his opponent 4-1. In the 8th game, Swatek successfully secured serve to win the game, and dragged the game into the final set 6-2.

In the final set, Swatek broke serve in the opponent’s first serve. In the third and fifth rounds, Swatek broke serve twice successively. Then she successfully kept her serve to win the game and won 6-0. Final set match.

