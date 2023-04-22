Sweating is beautiful – SportOutdoor24

We live in a society and in a time that demonize sweat. There is no advertising block on TV that does not contain at least one deodorant. Just do a Google search for “sweat” and it immediately shows “excessive sweating – skin disease“. Showing patches of sweat is inconvenient and fundamentally the prevailing iconography would always like us to be odorless and tasteless. And not sticky anyway. Yet sweating is beautiful.

Sweating is beautiful

I don’t know about you, but for me it is a real pleasure to drip with sweat. Of course, in the winter I feel good, I wait for the sweat not to freeze me, and I too use the so-called breathable fabrics in the summer, God forbid. But when I go for a run, when I cycle, when I walk in the mountains I find it really beautiful to sweat. Not that sticky sweat you get in the city on hot days. No, I don’t like that. But just the dripping sports sweat, for me it’s beautiful. Yes, sweating is a completely natural physiological mechanism, which releases liquids containing salts through the sweat glands to control body temperature. But we’re not talking about physiology, chemistry or whatever. Sweating is beautiful because it is cathartic, purifying, liberating.

Sweat as purification

In many cultures sweating is associated with purification rites. Just think about the hammam Middle Eastern, in which the steam bath is preliminary to the moment of prayer. But even the ancient Central American populations used to gather in the temazcals, sorts of tents which were then heated with incandescent stones for real healing rites which also contemplated singing and dancing. And of course i banya and the thermal springs that are found almost everywhere where heat and perspiration are functional to the regeneration of body and mind.

Ecco sweating is beautiful because it is regenerating. For the body and also for the mind. It’s just like throw out toxins, purge and cleanse yourself. What’s more, a lot has already been written about the mental benefits of physical exercise, and we all know that after a bit of healthy and good effort, after a run, after a workout, after a bit of sport, we all feel better if not just fine. In fact, sport stimulates the production of endorphins and serotonin, the “hormones of happiness”, but there is also this thing about sweating, throwing out, which is somehow linked to pleasure, satisfaction and well-being.

