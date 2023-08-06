Swede Zecira Musovic makes USA despair in the World Cup round of 16

Status: 06.08.2023 5:38 p.m

Sweden eliminated defending champions USA in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday (08/06/2023). There was a 5:4 (0:0) victory on penalties. Goalkeeper Zecira Musovic played a big part in the success – even if she didn’t save a shot herself.

Shortly before the penalty shoot-out was to decide the match between Sweden and the USA, Zecira Musovic suddenly appeared on the scoreboards. The nerves of the almost 30,000 people in Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium were stretched to the breaking point. And what did the Swedish goalkeeper do? She smiled. The Swedish fans would say self-confidently, almost diabolically those of the USA. And just under 15 minutes later, the Swedes had moved into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Musovic did not save any of the seven penalties on her goal. Coach Peter Gehardsson was nevertheless certain that his keeper had had a major impact: “The opposing players knew that Zecira would keep the ball if the penalty was not taken well.” And in Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith (both by) and Kelley O’Hara (by the post), three US players wanted to make it too accurate. The rest was Swedish cheering.

USA despair of Sweden’s goalkeeper

It was thanks to Musovic that Sweden made it to the penalty shoot-out at all. The 27-year-old from Chelsea had almost driven the American attackers mad. Whatever they tried, the 1.80 meter woman was there.

“I can’t think of any other reason than the goalkeeper why we didn’t win the game,” said US coach Vlatko Andonovski. After a weaker initial phase, his team was clearly the superior team. His goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who, by the way, safely converted a penalty kick herself, was hardly challenged. In the end, his team scored 22:9 shots on goal. Nevertheless, it was 0-0 after 120 minutes.

US coach dodges questions about his future

The defending champions not only missed a great opportunity to become the first nation to win three consecutive World Cups in both men and women. The end in the first knockout round is far too little for the high demands in America. And so the visibly moved coach had to listen to various questions from the journalists present about his own future.

“It would be selfish of me to worry about myself now,” said the 46-year-old, who took over the team four years ago. “I just saw my players cry. It hurts. I love them all. I can’t think of anything else.”

If he had the chance to prepare his team for this game again – what would he do differently? “Nothing at all!”

In general: the future of his team is bright. “There were five players on the pitch playing their first World Cup. And we have even more talent. We all represented our country with pride.” From this defeat they would learn, the defeat will be motivation for the future. When the FIFA official ended the PC shortly afterwards, Andonovski, who had often struggled to find the right words before, seemed close to tears himself and rushed off the podium.

Musovic: “I did what was allowed”

That was where his counterpart Gehardsson and player of the match Musovic took their places. “I did everything that was allowed,” explained the goalkeeper when asked how she would have influenced her opponents. As a jumping jack on the goal line and one or two sets in the direction of the US players: “That’s the mental part of the game.”

The keeper, who is the opponent of German international Ann-Kathrin Berger for number one in the “Blues” in London, did not want to focus on herself: “We all played well. We had strong opponents. But we knew what we could do. I’m very proud of my team.”

Curious: In the third group game (2-0 against Argentina) it was not Musovic but Jennifer Falk from BK Häcken who was in goal. Gerhardsson explained that he had consulted intensively with his goalkeeping coach before the decision for the round of 16 went pro Musovic. “We don’t know how it would have turned out if we had set up Jennifer. But given the result, you can’t speak of a wrong decision,” said the coach, played sober.

Sweden celebrates to ABBA’s Dancing Queen

The goal in the last penalty by Lina Hurtig was also a very close decision. After the double save by US keeper Naeher, who deflected the shot over herself and then knocked the ball away in another movement, referee Stephanie Frappart needed the help of the video assistants – who then decided on goal.

While tears welled up in the Americans’ eyes with certainty, Hurtig soon declared her great love for goal-line technology. With her teammates, the Arsenal striker did a lap of honor to the Abba hit Dancing Queen, which boomed from the stadium loudspeakers.

And even if Musovic himself didn’t save a penalty, she was celebrated extensively by her team-mates. And what did the Swedish goalkeeper do? She smiled.

It doesn’t get any closer than that, but Lina Hurtig’s penalty was behind the line.

