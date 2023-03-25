Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick to lead Belgium to victory against Sweden in their Euro 2024 qualifier and upstage Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his international return.
Lukaku headed in a first-half opener before turning in from close range, and then slotted in late on.
Ibrahimovic, 41, came on in the 73rd minute to a standing ovation from the Swedish fans.
It was his first international appearance for almost a year.
At 41 years, five months and 21 days, Ibrahimovic had initially been hailed as breaking the the record, held by Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff since 1983, as the oldest man to play in a European Championship qualifier.
However, Gibraltar striker Lee Casciaro – who is four days older than Ibrahimovic – took the record in his team’s 3-0 home defeat to Greece in Group B on Friday.
Last weekend, Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score a goal in Serie A history when the AC Milan striker converted a penalty against Udinese.
Ibrahimovic has said he wants to play at Euro 2024 in Germany next year when he will be 42, and would become the oldest player to ever participate in the tournament.
Lukaku’s treble – his first goals for his country since 2021 – gave Domenico Tedesco the perfect start as Belgium boss.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2Wahlqvist
- 3LindelöfBooked at 78mins
- 5Ekdal
- 6AugustinssonSubstituted forGudmundssonat 85′minutes
- 19Swanberg
- 20OlssonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRootedat 64′minutes
- 17GustafsonBooked at 62mins
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forClaessonat 73′minutes
- 21KulusevskiBooked at 90mins
- 9IsakSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 73′minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gudmundsson
- 7Claesson
- 8Karlsson
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Johansson
- 13Field
- 14Liberation
- 15Starfelt
- 16Karlstrom
- 18Rooted
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Belgium
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 21Chestnuts
- 4Field
- 5Vertonghen
- 3TheateSubstituted forSaele makersat 86′minutes
- 7De Bruyne
- 6Drunk
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forAnalystsat 90′minutes
- 16LukebakioSubstituted forBakayokoat 61′minutes
- 10LukeSubstituted forBornauwat 85′minutes
- 9TrossardSubstituted forMangalaat 61′minutes
Substitutes
- 2Debast
- 8Mangala
- 12Castles
- 13Sels
- 14The Ketelaere
- 15Meunier
- 17Analysts
- 18Street
- 19Talking
- 20Bornauw
- 22Saele makers
- 23Bakayoko
Live Text
-
Match ends, Sweden 0, Belgium 3.
-
Second Half ends, Sweden 0, Belgium 3.
-
Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Loïs Openda (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).
-
Attempt saved. Loïs Openda (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
-
Substitution, Belgium. Loïs Openda replaces Yannick Carrasco.
-
Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
-
Foul by Amadou Onana (Belgium).
-
Hjalmar Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Gudmundsson with a cross.
-
Substitution, Belgium. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Arthur Theate.
-
Substitution, Sweden. Gabriel Gudmundsson replaces Ludwig Augustinsson because of an injury.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Substitution, Belgium. Sebastiaan Bornauw replaces Romelu Lukaku.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
-
Goal! Sweden 0, Belgium 3. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johan Bakayoko.
-
Foul by Arthur Theate (Belgium).
-
Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Amadou Onana (Belgium).