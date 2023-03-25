Home Sports Sweden 0-3 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku scores hat-trick as Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns
Sweden 0-3 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku scores hat-trick as Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns

by admin
Sweden 0-3 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku scores hat-trick as Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns
Romelu Lukaku has 71 goals in 105 appearances for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick to lead Belgium to victory against Sweden in their Euro 2024 qualifier and upstage Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his international return.

Lukaku headed in a first-half opener before turning in from close range, and then slotted in late on.

Ibrahimovic, 41, came on in the 73rd minute to a standing ovation from the Swedish fans.

It was his first international appearance for almost a year.

At 41 years, five months and 21 days, Ibrahimovic had initially been hailed as breaking the the record, held by Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff since 1983, as the oldest man to play in a European Championship qualifier.

However, Gibraltar striker Lee Casciaro – who is four days older than Ibrahimovic – took the record in his team’s 3-0 home defeat to Greece in Group B on Friday.

Last weekend, Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score a goal in Serie A history when the AC Milan striker converted a penalty against Udinese.

Ibrahimovic has said he wants to play at Euro 2024 in Germany next year when he will be 42, and would become the oldest player to ever participate in the tournament.

Lukaku’s treble – his first goals for his country since 2021 – gave Domenico Tedesco the perfect start as Belgium boss.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on against Belgium
Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on with 17 minutes remaining against Belgium

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Wahlqvist
  • 3LindelöfBooked at 78mins
  • 5Ekdal
  • 6AugustinssonSubstituted forGudmundssonat 85′minutes
  • 19Swanberg
  • 20OlssonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRootedat 64′minutes
  • 17GustafsonBooked at 62mins
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forClaessonat 73′minutes
  • 21KulusevskiBooked at 90mins
  • 9IsakSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 73′minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gudmundsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 8Karlsson
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Johansson
  • 13Field
  • 14Liberation
  • 15Starfelt
  • 16Karlstrom
  • 18Rooted
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Belgium

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 21Chestnuts
  • 4Field
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 3TheateSubstituted forSaele makersat 86′minutes
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 6Drunk
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forAnalystsat 90′minutes
  • 16LukebakioSubstituted forBakayokoat 61′minutes
  • 10LukeSubstituted forBornauwat 85′minutes
  • 9TrossardSubstituted forMangalaat 61′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Debast
  • 8Mangala
  • 12Castles
  • 13Sels
  • 14The Ketelaere
  • 15Meunier
  • 17Analysts
  • 18Street
  • 19Talking
  • 20Bornauw
  • 22Saele makers
  • 23Bakayoko

