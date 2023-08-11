Sweden beat Japan to join Spain in semi-finals

Filippa Angeldahl (right) celebrating her goal in Sweden’s victory over Japan (2-1) on Friday August 11 in Auckland, in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup. MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP

The Swedes continue their quest for a first world title. Friday, August 11, they qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup by beating Japan (2-1) in Auckland (New Zealand). A success that allows them to join Spain in the last four. La Roja had won earlier in the day against the Netherlands, with the same score.

Olympic vice-champion in 2016 and 2020, Sweden thus continues its immaculate journey in the 2023 World Cup. Blagult (the Blue and Yellow) first signed three victories in as many games during the group stage, before taking out the double defending champions, the United States, after penalties (0-0, 5 -4 tab) in the round of 16.

Against Japan, the Scandinavians qualified thanks to a controlled first half. Shortly after the half-hour mark, defender Amanda Ilestedt solidified her team’s domination by taking advantage of a confused action in the Japanese area (31st), before midfielder Filippa Angeldalh doubled the lead from the penalty spot on the return of the changing rooms (51st).

The Japanese close to returning to the score

Near the road exit, the Japanese waited for the hour mark to react. The 2011 world champions first hit the crossbar of the Swedish goal twice, on a penalty from Riko Ueki (76th) and a free kick from Aoba Fujino (87th), before Honoka Hayashi found the fault on the next action (87th). Despite strong pressure at the end of the match – with ten minutes of additional time – the Japanese did not manage to equalise. They will therefore not find the Spaniards in the semi-finals, opponents they had largely dominated (4 to 0) during the group stage.

For their part, the Swedes are two games away from a first trophy in the World Cup, their best result being a final, reached in 2003. If they passed the obstacle of La Roja, they could find the Blues for the consecration game. To do this, the French must bring down the Australian hosts on Saturday in the quarter-finals, then defeat England or Colombia in a hypothetical semi-final.

