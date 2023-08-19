Sweden Defeats Australia 2-0 to Win Women’s World Cup Bronze Medal

Sweden Wins Bronze in Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia— Sweden secured another bronze medal in the women’s World Cup after defeating co-hosts Australia 2-0 in an intense match. Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani were the heroes for Sweden, scoring the two crucial goals.

Despite their earlier defeat in the semi-finals against Spain, the Swedish team proved their resilience once again. With this victory in Brisbane, they maintained their perfect record in World Cup matches for third place, extending it to four.

For Australia, it was a disappointing finish after an impressive tournament. The Matildas had qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in their history, captivating the nation with their performance. The tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, set attendance records, with streets packed with enthusiastic fans. Two of Australia’s matches even became the most-watched programs on commercial television in the country in the past two decades.

However, despite the return of star goalscorer Sam Kerr to the starting lineup, the Matildas couldn’t secure a win against Sweden. Rolfo opened the scoring with a penalty kick, converting a low left-footed shot after Australian defender Clare Hunt’s foul on Stina Blackstenius. The decision was made after a VAR review.

Asllani sealed Sweden’s victory with a well-timed shot after a long counterattack, giving the Nordics a comfortable lead in the second half. Throughout the game, Sweden showcased their compact and organized positioning on the pitch, dominating the proceedings.

The final of the women’s World Cup will be held on Sunday in Sydney, featuring Spain and England, the current European champions. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as two top national teams battle it out for the ultimate glory.