Home Sports Sweden, the Supreme Court authorizes the burning of the Koran
Sports

Sweden, the Supreme Court authorizes the burning of the Koran

by admin
Sweden, the Supreme Court authorizes the burning of the Koran

They were preparing a “terrorist act”, 5 arrests

“International ties to violent Islamic extremism” are suspected, the Säpo, the national intelligence service, said, adding that “an attack is not considered imminent”. In January, a far-right activist burned a copy of the Koran at a demonstration near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, an act that sparked sharp reactions across the Muslim world. The coordinated arrests took place in the cities of Eskilstuna, Linköping and Strängnäs , all within a radius of 200 kilometers from Stockholm. Susanna Trehörning, from the anti-terrorism unit of the security police, explained that “we cannot wait for a crime to happen before intervening”.

Suspected of having links to international Islamic terrorism

The men arrested are suspected of having links to international Islamic terrorism. And, he added, this is one of several cases that are being dealt with in the wake of the action of far-right provocateur Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last January: a gesture that caused protests and indignation throughout the Islamic world. For the occasion “various international calls have been launched to commit attacks in Sweden”, added Trehörning.

See also  Pedone extends his hand to Cividale: «Congratulations, but now you are rivals. The fans choose their side "

You may also like

Nadal and Alcaraz miss the start of the...

Where to watch the IBSA Next Gen Cup...

The province’s sports front holds the mobilization meeting...

After just 62 days: FC Ingolstadt separates from...

FC Bayern Munich before the DFB Cup quarter-finals...

Golf, The Masters 2023 di Augusta in tv...

The province’s sports front holds the mobilization meeting...

Borussia Dortmund reaches for the title

Football: Gravina, on stadiums Italy far from the...

Table tennis: 1. FC Saarbrücken wins dramatic Champions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy