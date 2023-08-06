Sweden vs. United States live updates: Women’s World Cup 2023 top plays

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Sunday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with the United States taking on longtime foe Sweden in the round of 16 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

After a tougher-than-expected battle to get out of the group stage, the USWNT, which fell to No. 7 in our latest World Cup power rankings, faces a win-or-go-home scenario as it enters the knockout stage of the tournament. The Swedes are responsible for the Americans’ most recent major tournament loss — a 3-0 defeat in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Sweden also handed the U.S. its most recent non-penalty shootout loss in the World Cup, which came back in 2011.

What does the USWNT need to do to secure victory? | World Cup Tonight

Sunday’s tilt marks the sixth consecutive World Cup in which these two countries have faced off and the seventh World Cup meeting all-time between these two squads. The USWNT has a 4-1-1 record against Sweden in those matches.

The winner of this match will face red-hot Japan in Friday’s quarterfinal (3:30 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Check out our live coverage below, featuring live analysis from FOX Sports‘ Michael Cohen!

Sweden vs. United States

PREGAME

Will USA change its tactics?

— Despite debuting just one new starter for the round of 16 against Sweden, the change by manager Vlatko Andonovski has prompted significant discussion in the buildup to today’s match. The addition of Emily Sonnett, who makes her first start of the tournament in place of the suspended Rose Lavelle, comes with numerous possibilities in terms of who lines up where for what is expected to be a continuation of the 4-3-3 formation the USWNT has used throughout the World Cup.

— The simplest option is to make a like-for-like change by sliding Sonnett directly into Lavelle’s spot in midfield, pairing her with Lindsey Horan and Andi Sullivan, both of whom have started all three games thus far. But even this kind of swap comes with a potential caveat: There’s a chance Andonovski inverts his triangle in midfield to play with two holding midfielders — Sullivan and Sonnett — and just one attacking midfielder. This would be the opposite of what the United States has done throughout the tournament.

— A second option relies on the same formational concept but alters the personnel to get there. It’s possible Andonovski would swap Sonnett for center back Julie Ertz, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, and slide Ertz into the midfield spot vacated by Lavelle. This could allow Sonnett to play at her more natural position of center back and Ertz to play at her preferred position of holding midfielder. But a change like this is not without risk, either. The center back partnership of Ertz and Naomi Girma has been one of the lone positives for a U.S. squad that has drawn plenty of scrutiny from fans and analysts alike. Ertz and Girma have performed solidly in defense for a team that’s allowed just one goal in its first three matches.

— Then there’s the most radical option which, admittedly, is unlikely to happen but would certainly represent a massive swing. Andonovski could opt to insert Sonnett as a third center back — alongside Ertz and Girma — and change his formation to some version of a 5-4-1. In this scenario, LB Crystal Dunn and RB Emily Fox would serve as wingbacks and flank a central midfield grouping of Sullivan, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman. This would leave FWD Alex Morgan to play as a lone striker. There’s a very slim chance Andonovski would make a move this drastic, but it’s worth mentioning given the USWNT’s struggles to maintain possession and control the middle of the park. A 5-4-1 formation would give the U.S. more bodies behind the ball and offer more chances to clog the midfield passing lanes.

Lineup change

— Fans who hoped for wholesale lineup changes from manager Vlatko Andonovski were likely disappointed when they saw his selections for today’s match against Sweden. Andonovski made just two alterations to the lineup that played poorly in the final group stage match against Portugal: He reintroduced right wing Trinity Rodman, who replaces Lynn Williams; and he brings defender Emily Sonnett into the mix for the second time at this World Cup with Rose Lavelle suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

— The 29-year-old Sonnett, who plays for OL Reign in the NWSL, is making her first career start at the World Cup while earning her 77th CAP overall. She’s appeared in two previous World Cup games, both as substitutes: in 2019 against Chile and the USWNT’s most recent match against Portugal.

— GK Alyssa Naeher, LB Crystal Dunn, MID Lindsey Horan and FWD Alex Morgan all started the last time the Americans faced Sweden in a World Cup. That game, which occurred in 2019, finished as a 2-0 win for the USWNT. Horan scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 3rd minute. The same quartet also started for the United States‘ most recent match against Sweden in the delayed Tokyo Olympics on July 21, 2021. The Swedes prevailed 3-0.

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Familiar foes

Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius shared her thoughts on the rich history between these two powerhouse programs …

… and USA coach Vlatko Andonovski talked about Sweden’s physicality, and how his team would deal with it.

‘It’s nothing new to us’ – Vlatko Andonovski on Sweden’s physicality

GOAT SIGHTING!

USWNT legend Mia Hamm is on hand to take in the game.

And speaking of legends, USWNT supporters ran into basketball star Sue Bird, who is on hand to support her partner Megan Rapinoe.

Sophia Smith’s journey

USA’s Sophia Smith reflects on overcoming injuries, meeting Abby Wambach and more.

USA’s Sophia Smith’s path to the World Cup

Soccer Dad

Mike Morgan never misses a game for any team his daughter Alex plays on, a habit that dates back to when the USA star was 14 years old.

“He racked up an incredible amount of Southwest [Airlines] miles within those four years,” Alex says.

Tom Rinaldi shared the story ahead of Sunday’s match.

‘He’s just the ultimate soccer dad’ – Alex Morgan on father Mike

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women’s World Cup United States Sweden

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

