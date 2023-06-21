Swedish goaltender Lundqvist will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto

A strong goaltending class led by Henrik Lundqvist will be inducted into the Toronto Hockey Hall of Fame this year. The Swedish goalkeeper will be accompanied by Stanley Cup winners Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon. Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and, for women’s hockey, Canadian star Caroline Ouellette will join the ranks of players in the year 2023. Coach Ken Hitchcock and former general manager Pierre Lacroix will be honored posthumously in the builder category. The names of the successful candidates were announced by the chairman of the selection committee, Mike Gartner.

