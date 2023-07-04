Home » swept away by Carlos Alcaraz, the Frenchman Jérémy Chardy puts his rackets back
Sports

swept away by Carlos Alcaraz, the Frenchman Jérémy Chardy puts his rackets back

by admin
swept away by Carlos Alcaraz, the Frenchman Jérémy Chardy puts his rackets back

Jérémy Chardy leaves the court after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the Wimbledon tournament, in London, Tuesday July 4, 2023. KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / AP

Chardy, it’s over. The French did not last long against world number 1, Carlos Alcaraz, Tuesday, July 4, for his entry into the running at Wimbledon (6-0, 6-2, 7-5). A defeat recorded in 1 h 24, synonymous with the end of his career for the man who had announced that he would definitely put his rackets back after the London tournament.

“I live here, I train a lot here. It’s a special place for me. And finishing here, in singles, is something I wanted. (…) It started a bit here, I won in juniors. I have my whole family coming, I’m playing against the world number 1 on one of the most beautiful courts… It will be a great end no matter what.”had entrusted the interested party to Franceinfo, Sunday.

A title in Stuttgart in 2009

The French left the field under the ovation of the public, after having come close to a dry defeat against the Spaniard, expeditious. Sounding the revolt in the last set, the Habs extended the pleasure by playing a last tie-break before leaving, with muffled steps, the London lawn.

At 36, the Palois went through a difficult period. Knee operated in 2022, Jérémy Chardy only played five games in 2023, for a single victory. Falling down to 542nd place in the world, his main feats of arms will be a title in Stuttgart in 2009, a quarter-final at the Australian Open in 2013, and a Davis Cup title with the France team. , in 2017.

See also  opportunity to shine a spotlight on our cultural treasures – Sport Marketing News

The retirement of Jérémy Chardy already promises to be active since the latter is now the coach of his compatriot Ugo Humbert. The Palois will also have one last opportunity to shine before returning to his home, since he will play the Wimbledon tournament in doubles with his new protege.

The world

You may also like

AC Milan Makes Initial Offer of 19 Million...

Unexpected Stars Shine at the 93rd All-Star Game:...

HOKA Mach X: from training to competition

Jasper Philipsen doubles Nogaro after chaotic sprint

Granada signs Kwan Cheatham – Sportando

Riot Games Rumored to Add Third International Event...

The ice was moving! Boxing is planning blockbusters,...

Serie A 2023 24 calendar on TV and...

Osasuna goes to court over ECL ban

Sky acquires the TV rights for the 2024...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy