Swiatek and Djokovic easily in round three

Iga Swiatek lived up to her role as favorite in the second round of the Wimbledon grass classic on Wednesday. The world number one from Poland clearly defeated the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 6:2 6:0 in just 70 minutes.

“I feel good and happy, which doesn’t often happen in Wimbledon,” said the Polish French Open winner afterwards. “I’ve learned a lot and can now adapt my game to the pitch.”

Swiatek continued without dropping a set

Also Djokovic without dropping a set

Defending champion Novak Djokovic had a little more trouble than Swiatek, but also didn’t lose a set. The Serb won 6:3 7:6 (7/4) 7:5 against the Australian Jordan Thompson and celebrated his 350th victory. Djokovic is the third player after Roger Federer and Serena Williams to reach this mark.

Djokovic, who is number two at Wimbledon, successfully continued his record hunt. Should the 36-year-old successfully defend his title, he would draw level with Swiss Roger Federer with his eighth triumph on the “sacred turf”.

“In this phase of my career and at my age, it’s a huge privilege to play here on center court,” said Djokovic after the game, which he won in 2:28 hours. Before that, number three seeded Daniil Medvedev (RUS) won his opening game against Briton Arthur Frey 7:5 6:4 6:3.

Sakkari already eliminated

Darja Kassatkina was even ten minutes faster than Swiatek in her second round game. The Russian won against the British Jodie Burrage 6:0 6:2. For eight seeded Greek Maria Sakkari, on the other hand, it was already over in the first round, she lost in three sets 6:0 5:7 2:6 against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Rain on as a spoilsport

The rain again played a major role. 21 games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed, including those of Andrei Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Sofia Kenin and Viktoria Asarenka.

More moreover in tableau men and tableau women

