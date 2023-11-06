Swiatek completes final at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek completed the final of the WTA Finals in Cancun on Sunday. The Pole prevailed in the semifinals against the top-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after a strong performance 6:3 6:2 and thus preserved her chance of reaching number one in the world rankings for women’s tennis. In the final on Monday, Swiatek will face the American Jessica Pegula, who beat Coco Gauff in the first semi-final.

If Swiatek wins the title in Mexico, she will replace Sabalenka as leader of the ranking. The 22-year-old got off to a strong start in the duel with the Belarusian, which was canceled the day before due to persistent rain showers, and quickly took a game away from her opponent. Sabalenka was also prone to errors in the second set.

Swiatek lost the last meeting with Pegula in the semi-finals in Montreal in mid-August.

More see Current WTA tournaments

Share this: Facebook

X

