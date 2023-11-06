Home » Swiatek completes final at WTA Finals
Sports

Swiatek completes final at WTA Finals

by admin
Swiatek completes final at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek completed the final of the WTA Finals in Cancun on Sunday. The Pole prevailed in the semifinals against the top-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after a strong performance 6:3 6:2 and thus preserved her chance of reaching number one in the world rankings for women’s tennis. In the final on Monday, Swiatek will face the American Jessica Pegula, who beat Coco Gauff in the first semi-final.

If Swiatek wins the title in Mexico, she will replace Sabalenka as leader of the ranking. The 22-year-old got off to a strong start in the duel with the Belarusian, which was canceled the day before due to persistent rain showers, and quickly took a game away from her opponent. Sabalenka was also prone to errors in the second set.

Swiatek lost the last meeting with Pegula in the semi-finals in Montreal in mid-August.

More see Current WTA tournaments

See also  Barcelona faces Cádiz with key players missing in crucial Sunday match

You may also like

Marlins Hire Peter Bendix as Head of Baseball...

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov to...

The 2023 Gold Glove Awards: Epic Streaks Broken...

Fiorentina Juventus result 0-1: goal from Miretti, Allegri...

2023 Tongling Half Marathon: A Poetic Feast of...

Nice wins against Rennes (2-0) and regains the...

Cubs Exercise Options for Kyle Hendricks and Yan...

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum diagnosed with partially collapsed lung

The Decline in Quality: Retaining Popularity and Hope...

We lost face, Trpišovský was sorry. He admitted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy