World number one and defending champion Iga Šwiateková advanced to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. The Ukrainian Lesja Curenková gave up the match for health reasons at the score of 5:1 for the Polish tennis player. In a repeat of last year’s final, Šwiateková will challenge 19-year-old American Cori Gauffová, who defeated Slovakian Anna Karolína Schmiedlová 7:5 and 6:2.

