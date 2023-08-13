Swimmer Gracík was fourth seven hundredths away from a medal at the under-23 European Championship

Czech swimmer Daniel Gracík took fourth place on the 50-meter butterfly course at the premier under-23 European Championship. The 18-year-old talent and national senior record holder was just seven hundredths of a second short of bronze in Dublin with a time of 23.64 seconds. The Pardubice swimmer was 18 hundredths of a second away from the Czech historical record, in which he became the junior vice-champion of the world last year in the 50 butterfly. The Greek Stergios-Marios Bilas won the title in 23.16.

