Swimmer Knedla also won the short medley at the European Junior Championships and has his second gold

The 17-year-old Knedla was already leading after the first fifty, eventually winning by 84 hundredths ahead of the second Italian Christian Mantegazza. Already in the semi-finals, he improved his own national best from April by 71 hundredths of a second. Ondřej Slavík did not advance to the finals of the crawling fifty.

Two-time bronze medalist from last year’s World Junior Championship Knedla took care of the 22nd Czech or Czechoslovak. gold in the more than fifty-year history of the European junior championships. Before him, Daniel Gracík, who won the 100 m butterfly last year, was the last to celebrate his victory.

