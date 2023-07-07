Home » Swimmer Knedla also won the short medley at the European Junior Championships and has his second gold
Sports

Swimmer Knedla also won the short medley at the European Junior Championships and has his second gold

by admin
Swimmer Knedla also won the short medley at the European Junior Championships and has his second gold

The 17-year-old Knedla was already leading after the first fifty, eventually winning by 84 hundredths ahead of the second Italian Christian Mantegazza. Already in the semi-finals, he improved his own national best from April by 71 hundredths of a second. Ondřej Slavík did not advance to the finals of the crawling fifty.

Two-time bronze medalist from last year’s World Junior Championship Knedla took care of the 22nd Czech or Czechoslovak. gold in the more than fifty-year history of the European junior championships. Before him, Daniel Gracík, who won the 100 m butterfly last year, was the last to celebrate his victory.

See also  Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Nico Hulkenberg

You may also like

The Central American and Caribbean Games in San...

Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival Returns with...

Wimbledon 2023: Liam Broady fulfils childhood dream with...

Pulisic, who is the striker that Milan like

Xiamen’s Indoor Ice Sports Venues See Surge in...

Britney Spears says Victor Wembanyama’s security struck her...

Ultimate World Cup test on the Rotsee

Mexcio to Face Costa Rica in Final of...

This is today’s SPORT cover, Friday, July 7,...

The match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy