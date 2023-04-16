Swimmer Léon Marchand continues his quest for gold and breaks Michael Phelps’ record in the Pro Series

Léon Marchand after his victory in the 200m medley final of the Pro Series in Westmont, Illinois, United States, April 15, 2023. MICHAEL REAVES / AFP

But who will stop Léon Marchand? For his first long-term competition in 2023, the Frenchman signed, on Saturday April 15, the best world performance of the year in the 200m medley at the meeting in Westmont (Illinois), an appointment counting for the circuit. American Pro Series.

Crowned world exercise champion in Budapest in 2022, the 20-year-old Toulousain, who studies and trains in the United States, won in 1 min 55 sec 68/100e. Above all, he offers himself the Pro Series record for the distance, held since 2012 by swimming legend Michael Phelps (1 min 56 s 32). In the final, the Toulousian clearly beat the Americans, Shaine Casas, 2e(1 min 56 p 06) et Chase Kalisz, 3e (1 min 58 s 78).

Read also: In the wake of Léon Marchand, triple medalist at the swimming world championships, a new blue wave

Three months before the Worlds-2023, from July 23 to 30 in Fukuoka (Japan), Léon Marchand is only 46/100e of the time achieved in the final of the previous World Championship in Hungary – 1 min 55 sec 22, French record.

Four titles gleaned from Westmont

At Westmont, he had already won on Thursday in the 400m medley (4 min 07 s 80) – an event in which he also won gold in Budapest –, as well as in the 200m butterfly ( 1 min 55 s 58) – discipline of which he is vice-world champion. The next day, he won the title in the 200m breaststroke (2 min 10 s 52).

Léon Marchand is coached by Bob Bowman, former coach of Michael Phelps, at Arizona State University. At the end of March, he had achieved the fastest time in the history of American university competitions (NCAA) on the 200 yards breaststroke, in 1 min 46 s 91/100e and won two more titles.

Read also: Four months before the World Swimming Championships, the French phenomenon Léon Marchand accumulates records