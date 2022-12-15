Home Sports Swimming, Ceccon and Mora, 2-2: who will take the most world medals?
by admin
The back unites the two Italians, otherwise they are different. In Melbourne from 9.30 they will be looking for new podiums in the 100m medley and 50m backstroke

Two medals each, two backstrokers even if one is eclectic. Thomas Ceccon and Lorenzo Mora are the protagonists of the specialty that looks at the sun, even if the Melbourne World Championships need a hotter sun to raise temperatures. Italy is already at 7 medals and a lot depends on the Vicenza and Modena today to hit 10. Mora needs Ceccon to grow in the long course, Ceccon needs Mora to grow in the backstroke in the long course. One of the two will not be able to be in the final medley relay on Sunday and both are fighting to become the most medal-winning blue. Today in Melbourne (9.30am, live on Rai Sport, Sky Sport), Thomas seeks glory in the 100m medley, Lollo in the 50m backstroke. Two non-Olympic but fun races. Both are ready…

