ROMA

It was difficult to imagine a better European than this for Italy. On the day in which the competitions in the pool close, the Azzurri hit 52 medals (35 in the pool), 19 of which gold, of which two more yesterday. And in both there is the signature of the man of the moment, waiting for Paltrinieri in the open water tests, Thomas Ceccon. The first place in the 100 backstroke is historic, because the first in a specialty that had given only the bronze of Sabbioni in London 2016 and because in this way the Venetian giant becomes the first in history to conquer a continental title in butterfly, backstroke and freestyle ( 4×100) and all in the same edition.

Something that the German Rupparath had only partially succeeded in, in the backstroke and in the butterfly in Berlin 2002. The swimmer from Schio, however, never ceases to amaze, because a few minutes later he also contributes to the other gold of the day, the one in the 4×100 mixed men with Italy setting the championship record. In short, a European to be framed, but not only for him. «I’ll carry it in my heart» says Simona Quadarella, exhausted, but enthusiastic about the silver in the 400m. It will not be a hat-trick after those already won in Rome in the 800 and 1500s, but yesterday’s second place is history, because it closes a circle that embraces Glasgow, Budapest and its Rome. And even from Greece where he will go to rest his head he will always be at the next goals that rhyme with Paris 2024. A red circle appointment in the calendar with “the awareness that now I can bring out the best even in difficult moments”. With another 5 meters of pool the comeback would have been accomplished against the German Marie Gose, but the regrets are not part of the Quadarella European Championship, as they do not touch Benedetta Pilato, silver in the 50 breaststroke, after winning the 100.

Who went beyond expectations was Leonardo Deplano with the second place in the 50 freestyle in 21 ”60, two cents from the British and two-hundredth world champion Benjamin Proud gold in 21” 58. «I am speechless, I did not expect to take a medal. It was an incredible evening »he declares before the bronze in the 200 medley by Alberto Razzetti. He who had been the first gold medal in the pool, becomes the fiftieth European medal, confirming the words of the president of the FIN, Paolo Barelli. “Our athletes are an international model”. From today the dives from great heights and from tomorrow lights aimed at Ostia, weather permitting, for the open water with captain Greg. –