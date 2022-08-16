Home Sports Swimming, European Championships in Rome. Simona Quadarella after gold in the 1500s
Sports

Swimming, European Championships in Rome. Simona Quadarella after gold in the 1500s

by admin
Swimming, European Championships in Rome. Simona Quadarella after gold in the 1500s

The Roman has surpassed in the number of golds (not global podiums) none other than Federica Pellegrini with 8 titles

Simona Quadarella is the European Ledecky: she never loses in the 800 and 1500, and so far not even in the 400, which she is missing now to compete after the 800-1500 brace. “Now the most is done, in the 400 I do half of the half of the effort, there is the German Isabel Gose, but now I feel lighter”. Now that she has surpassed none other than Federica Pellegrini in terms of gold (not global podiums) with 8 titles, the Roman breathes a sigh of relief and finds herself again on the podium with Martina Caramignoli at the probable farewell step: “It’s nice to have shared podiums, training, collegiate, it’s not easy to decide “.

Public

Simona then talks about herself and the race that is best for her: “I made peace with the 1500s, the important thing was to confirm myself, I heard the audience in the final and they helped me. It’s so nice to win among my people. ? It makes a real impression. ” The Quadarella on the roller coaster of Europe, both at the Tokyo Games and at the Budapest World Championships, had missed the podium for several reasons, she who in 2017 had been world bronze and in 2019 even gold. In short, physical problems had conditioned her but in these same events she had reacted and with her strength and character she had taken revenge in the 800 “the race I like best”. The coach Christian Minotti makes her train with the men, with De Tullio and Galossi: “We need everything”.

See also  Guangzhou team expelled red card player Guan Haojin and was unanimously bombarded by public opinion_Yu Hanchao_Football Club_Foul

15 August – 21:24

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Cioffi: “I’m worried, but I have faith in...

Chinese women’s volleyball world championship list released Zhu...

Juve, Paredes celebrates Di Maria’s goal on social...

Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Shandong Taishan beats...

Dumoulin anticipates his retirement ‘with immediate effect’: no...

National Wushu Routine Championships: Fujian player Tongxin wins...

Di Maria: goal and injury on his debut...

Serie A roundup: Lazio beat Bologna Roma vs...

Napoli, Spalletti: “Lobotka looked like Iniesta”

Ronaldo is expected to join Atletico Madrid!Simeone is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy