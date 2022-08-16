Simona Quadarella is the European Ledecky: she never loses in the 800 and 1500, and so far not even in the 400, which she is missing now to compete after the 800-1500 brace. “Now the most is done, in the 400 I do half of the half of the effort, there is the German Isabel Gose, but now I feel lighter”. Now that she has surpassed none other than Federica Pellegrini in terms of gold (not global podiums) with 8 titles, the Roman breathes a sigh of relief and finds herself again on the podium with Martina Caramignoli at the probable farewell step: “It’s nice to have shared podiums, training, collegiate, it’s not easy to decide “.

Simona then talks about herself and the race that is best for her: “I made peace with the 1500s, the important thing was to confirm myself, I heard the audience in the final and they helped me. It’s so nice to win among my people. ? It makes a real impression. ” The Quadarella on the roller coaster of Europe, both at the Tokyo Games and at the Budapest World Championships, had missed the podium for several reasons, she who in 2017 had been world bronze and in 2019 even gold. In short, physical problems had conditioned her but in these same events she had reacted and with her strength and character she had taken revenge in the 800 “the race I like best”. The coach Christian Minotti makes her train with the men, with De Tullio and Galossi: “We need everything”.