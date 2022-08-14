the protagonists

ROMA

Gold medals are raining on Italy at the Foro Italico. There are five in the second day of the European swimming championships, which crown the Azzurri masters in the pool. From Thomas Ceccon to Margherita Panziera, passing through Nicolò Martinenghi and Simona Quadarella: four finals and as many golds, to which is added that of Giorgio Minisini (Fiamma Oro as Panziera and Ceccon) in individual sync. At the swimming stadium, however, it is the frog that reigns supreme because Martinenghi beats everyone: opponents and fatigue, climbing to the top of Europe and dragging Federico Poggio (silver) with him.

«It is nice to share the podium with Fede, I grew up with him and it is wonderful to have the Italians on the first two steps» enthuses Martinenghi after the victory in the 100 breaststroke. A success that completes an incredible post-Olympic path “but it is too early to claim victory, because the season is not over yet” continues Nicolò who sees the desire to spur each other in the success of the Italian runners. “We are living in the same era of successes, we let ourselves be carried away by the victories of others”. This is also explained by Thomas Ceccon’s gold in the 50 breaststroke dominating from the first to the last meter for a historic medal in the Azzurri home being the first for Italy in the specialty.

The successes, however, do not stop there because the first to warm up the fans in the stands was Margherita Panziera in the 200 backstroke in the city that has long since adopted it. The Venetian swimmer in Rome becomes European tri-champion after Glasgow 2018 and Budapest 2021. Like her, only the Hungarian Krisztina Egerszegi and the German Cornelia Sirch, for an emotion that has no limits. “I’m very happy to have won the third gold here – she says as soon as she got out of the pool – I knew I wasn’t worth a long time, but that’s fine”. The blue joys, however, seem to never end and not even the rain, the real one, which hits the Foro Italico between the heats of the semifinals and the first awards in the afternoon, has been able to stop the gold hunt. In fact, once the sun shines again, even the brightest metal on Simona Quadarella’s chest has returned to shine, dominating the 800 freestyle in front of the home crowd. However, her European lei has only just begun because from Glasgow she is the queen of middle distance with the triplets (400, 800 and 1500) recorded in Scotland and Hungary.

Now he wants to repeat himself in his Rome too, but in the meantime he breaks the ice. «Now there are 1500 and 400 missing – underlines Quadarella, Olympic and world bronze medalist in office – I preferred to go below 8’20 but that’s okay, especially in this period. I was constant in all the steps and that was what I had imposed on myself anyway. Hearing the audience was exciting; he dragged me from the first stroke ». And with Simona’s medal, the total of the Azzurri since yesterday makes 13 medals won, confirming the flight over the other countries and the first place with a bronze, six silvers and as many golds waiting for those who could arrive tomorrow with Benedetta Pilato, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Lorenzo Galossi among many. –