“Swimming like a fish is something incredible”

Being a mermaid isn’t always easy. First, you have to succeed in putting on your tail, a fundamental, which can weigh up to 15 kilos depending on the model. Then you have to move, your legs captive, to get back to the sea. All that, your face made up, you look graceful, even underwater, despite all your efforts. It doesn’t matter, because for Ingrid Fabulet, being a mermaid is an art. Bikini top in the shape of a scallop shell, the light blue waters of the Gulf of Morbihan as a backdrop, the young woman strikes a pose and smiles for the shot. Tiare flowers stuck in her very long brown hair, flawless glittery skin, she avoids moving too much as the little rock on which she is sitting is so uncomfortable. Her long turquoise, bronze and gold mermaid tail glistens like a sardine in the sun.

At the beginning of June, the scene inevitably attracts attention and a group of retirees stops, taken aback. “Hey, I didn’t know mermaids existed! », said one of them, laughing. The conversation is engaged; Ingrid, accustomed, introduces herself: ” Of course. I am the siren of Vannes. » And while the 60-year-old approaches to take a photo, Ingrid rearranges her locks buffeted by the breeze and removes the small algae that have stuck to the silicone of her costume.

Ingrid Fabulet is a fan of “mermaiding”, an activity that consists of embodying a mermaid. That is to say, to put on a fishtail, then pose or swim, according to taste. Coming from the United States, the practice has been developing in France in recent years, where there are a handful of professional mermaids, two schools and a few swimming clubs that offer the experience.

Mermaid swimming lessons at sea with young girls, with Professor Julie Niergot, in Quiberon (Morbihan), June 7, 2023. THÉOPHILE TROSSAT FOR “THE WORLD”

On the other side of the Atlantic, the first mermaids appeared at the beginning of the 20th century, notably in the cinema or in water parks. Thus, in the 1950s, the Weeki Wachee Springs park in Florida became famous for its aquatic ballet of mermaids. Seventy years later, they would be around a thousand practicing in the United States. Screenings in the documentary series Professional sirensreleased on Netflix at the end of May at the same time as the new version of The little Mermaid of Walt Disney, they perform in giant aquariums, during birthdays or events, their notoriety greatly increased by social networks.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers “The Little Mermaid”: Disney at the time of kitsch nostalgia

Among French enthusiasts, Ingrid Fabulet is a pioneer. In 2016, the young woman, then aged 26, won the first edition of the Miss Mermaid France competition, before winning the world title. “In France, nobody knew this price. I mainly canvassed to present it”, she relativizes. Originally from Morbihan, the Breton woman with the shell-shaped earrings explains this passion by her attachment to the sea, which she has scoured since childhood: “As a child, my father had a boat, he taught me to dive, I was always in the water. »

