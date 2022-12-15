The quartet from Italy, after the gold in the 4x100m, takes home another medal at the short course swimming world championships in Melbourne. Alessandro Miressi, Lorenzo Deplano, Thomas Ceccon from Vicenza and Manuel Frigo (born in Cittadella and resident in Loria) arrive within 4 cents of the gold medal, settling for the bronze.

«It’s a pity», said the Azzurri at the end of the match, «but we fought until the end, here we go for hundredths, we were good and we defended our title in the best possible way. Compact relay, everyone there, we did our part but the Australians were good. Anger? Yes, they won a bit, maybe we had some exchange problems, it’s a pity to lose the gold for 4 cents. But we can be satisfied.”

Thus Manuel Frigo, who came within an armful of glory after having “snatched” the place from Conte Bonin: «By now I’m used to closing it, I gave everything, I would have liked to finish in front of the Australians, at their home, but that’s okay».