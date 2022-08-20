Dejavù of a midsummer night: even today, in the sea of ​​Ostia, as well as a few days ago, in the most beautiful swimming pool in the world, in the heart of Rome; as well as in Budapest a few weeks earlier; just as in Tokyo, Rio and wherever he decides to dive, Gregorio Paltrinieri emerged from the water with a new medal around his neck, the only passenger (or almost) on a train that is changing the history of swimming.