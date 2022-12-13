Home Sports Swimming: Paltrinieri world champion in short course in the 1500m freestyle
Swimming: Paltrinieri world champion in short course in the 1500m freestyle

Swimming: Paltrinieri world champion in short course in the 1500m freestyle

Gregorio Paltrinieri is more and more in the history of world swimming.

SuperGreg is the short course world champion in the 1500m freestyle.

The blue has become the first ever to win two world championship golds in the 25-metre pool: the first time it happened in 2014 in Doha.

Paltrinieri, in the waters of the «Melbourne Sport and Aquatic Centre» of the Australian city on the first day of the 16th edition of the World Championship in short course, conquered the gold medal with a time of 14’16″88 after an exciting race.

Behind the Italian, the Frenchman Damien Joly (14’19″62) and the Norwegian Henrik Christiansen (14’24″08) who stood out in the central part of the race. Paltrinieri, 28 years old from Carpi, crowns a superlative 2022 in terms of results.

At the World Championships in July, the bearer of the Fiamme Oro had become champion in the 1500m freestyle and in the 10km in open water, in August at the European Championships in Rome he had imposed himself in the 800m freestyle and in the 5km in open water and conquered the silver in the 1500 freestyle.

In the 1500m freestyle of the 25-metre pool World Championships, Gregorio won gold in 2014 in Doha, silver in Istanbul 2012, Windsor 2016 and Hangzhou in 2018 and last year he finished fourth in Abu Dhabi.

«It will certainly not be the victory that I will remember the most, but it is very important. It’s been a long time since I won in the short course». Gregorio Paltrinieri comments on the victory in the final in Melbourne.

“It’s true that someone was missing today, but it wasn’t obvious and I’m happy I succeeded,” adds the 28-year-old from Carpi.

