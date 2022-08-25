“I am appalled and disgusted by the hundreds, probably thousands, of misplaced, sexist and vulgar comments that accompany him. After more than 20 years of training and sacrifice, I find it shameful to say the least and it really hurts my heart to read this horde of people making jokes that sexualize my body ». So on Instagram the artistic swimming champion Linda Cerruti who in recent days posted a photo of her in an acrobatic pose – typical of her sport – to celebrate the 8 podiums (6 silver and 2 bronze) won at the European Championships. Her upside down, as if she were performing an artistic swimming exercise.

The image provoked sexist and vulgar comments, which sparked the reaction of the blue. “Are a butt and two legs really what’s left, the main topic to talk about? The least, as well as the only thing I can do, is to denounce the inappropriateness of those comments, the mirror of a society that is still too macho and very different from the one in which one day I would like to have my children born and raised – continues Cerruti- . At the same time, I would like to thank all the people who distanced themselves from these comments, defended me and appreciated the photo for what it is: the image of an artistic swimming athlete proud of her results. This is the Italy that I proudly represent carrying the tricolor flag around the world ».