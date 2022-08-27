MILAN. You walked the long nave of the Church of San Zaccaria, in Venice, with a sure step but visibly moved on the arm of her father Roberto to say yes to Matteo Giunta.

Federica Pellegrini married her coach in the afternoon – 45 minutes late – during a highly armored religious ceremony, officiated by her former parish priest of Spinea, Don Antonio Genovese.

Hydrangeas and white roses in the church

The church was literally covered with baskets of white clustered roses softened with touches of green.

There are many famous faces in the church, one of the most beautiful in the lagoon city, famous for the works of Palma il Giovane and Bellini that are kept there. Among these the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò.

To witness the «Divina» is her brother Alessandro, to whom the former swimmer is particularly attached. In addition to the presence of five bridesmaids, Federica also wanted the couple’s four French bulldogs to be present at the event.

The armored wedding

«Director» of the wedding and of all the events that will revolve around it until the couple’s departure for the honeymoon in the United States, the wedding planner Enzo Miccio.

After the yes and the usual photos, the couple will move to the JW Marriott Venice Resort on the Isola delle Rose, in the middle of the lagoon, for a dinner to which 160 guests are expected.

In the evening Federica and Matteo will return to the historic center to spend their wedding night at the Hotel Danieli, the same hotel chosen by Giunta to ask for her hand.

The religious celebration

Federica wears a white dress designed by Nicole Cavallo, while the bride and groom have relied on Damiani jewelry for the wedding rings.

The sung parts of the religious celebration were entrusted to Virginia Castagnetti, the daughter of Alberto, the national swimming coach who died in 2009, who supported Federica’s talent and first great successes.

About ten bodyguards have been hired to keep the situation under control.

The wait on social networks

The getting ready of the wedding was announced by a series of videos posted on Federica Pellegrini’s Instagram profile, until her arrival in Venice where the wedding took place.