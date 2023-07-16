Swimming World Championship: Alexandris misses precious metal in a duet

Silver went to Italy’s Linda Cerruti and Lucrezia Ruggiero (263.0334) ahead of Spain’s Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin and Iris Tio Casas (263.0334). For Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri, who jumped into the pool as the last duo in the final, their performance of 275.3233 points from the preliminary fight would have been enough for the world title.

After two gold medals at the European Games in Poland, the native Greeks traveled to the World Cup as one of the favorites, but were unable to live up to expectations in Fukuoka and were deducted points in the final due to minor errors in synchronicity. After their good performance in the prelim, they couldn’t stand the pressure in the final.

GEPA/Philipp Brem The disappointment after missing the medal was great for Anna-Maria (left) and Eirini-Marina Alexandri

Final marked by penalties

The other big favorites from Ukraine and China also failed in the final and suffered a disappointment. The Chinese Liuyi Wang and Qianyi Wang, who were the best in the prelim with 280.3334 points, had to settle for fourth place with 249.4099 points. Although the five-time world champions showed a good performance, points were also deducted due to a penalty imposed. Maryna Alexijiwa and Wladyslawa Alexijiwa from the Ukraine, who were third in the prelims just behind the Austrians, also suffered deductions in the final and only ended up in tenth place with 213.1599 points.

For Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri, who won two bronze medals at the World Championships in Budapest last year, the preliminary competition in the free program continues on Tuesday. The 25-year-olds want to do better in the final on Thursday and win a medal.

Silver for Vasiliki Pagona Alexandri

Her sister Vasiliki Pagona Alexandri had previously won the silver medal in the technical freestyle in solo on Saturday. After a good performance of 264.4200 points, the 25-year-old was only beaten by the Japanese local hero Yukiko Inui (276.5717). Bronze went to Spain’s Iris Tio Casas with 254.2100 points.

Vasiliki Pagona Alexandri celebrated the biggest success of her career so far, for the first time she celebrated a medal at a world championship. Another one could already be added on Wednesday, because that’s when the final of the Free Freestyle takes place. Before that, however, the preliminary fight is on the program on Monday.

