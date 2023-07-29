Swimming World Championship: Disaster for Florian Wellbrock – The inexplicable collapse of the Olympic champion

Sport Swimming World Championship

Disaster for Wellbrock – The inexplicable collapse of the Olympic champion

Nothing worked for Florian Wellbrock

Source: dpa/David J. Phillip

The unimaginable happened: Germany’s flagship swimmer Florian Wellbrock missed the final over 1500 meters freestyle. And so clearly that it is a mystery. He recently swam a German record over this distance.

The shock was visible on him. While winners swing onto the leash while swimming and triumphantly stretch their fists towards the hall floor, Florian Wellbrock hung on the leash as if he had to hold on. What had just happened? The 25-year-old open water Olympic champion and multiple World Cup medalist in the pool had missed the final of the World Championships over 1500 meters after the 800 meters. Team-mate Lukas Märtens, who slapped him sympathetically on the shoulder, couldn’t console him either.

And that, although the 1500 meters in the pool are Wellbrock’s parade route – here he was world champion in 2019, third at the Olympics in 2021 and only increased his own German record to 14:34.89 minutes in April. He wants to break the world record at some point. At the World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) nothing worked.

For the second time in these title fights, he was eliminated as a co-favorite. After the golden days in the first week of the World Championships in open water with two gold medals, it is not only his second weak pool competition within five days, but also a completely surprising slump for everyone. While the 25-year-old had swum well past his best time over the 800 meters, but still only missed the final by a hundredth, his performance over the 1500 meters dropped again significantly and was shockingly weak.

The way the pre-run ended is therefore a mystery: Wellbrock collapsed completely and came in 20th after 15:10.33 minutes – he swam more than 35 seconds slower than his national record at this distance. 35 seconds – those are worlds. At first he didn’t want to or couldn’t say anything. “Lukas will be right there for you,” he said in the interview zone and continued with a white towel over his shoulder.

“Actually he is fit and in a good mood”

Märtens himself had reached the final in fourth place in 14:51.20 minutes – and was now looking for words about the performance of his team and training colleague. In the wake of Wellbrock, the 21-year-old has become a world-class swimmer in recent years. In daily training, the two don’t give each other anything, they push each other. Sometimes one, sometimes the other, has his arm in front.

Sustainable muscle building

“I really liked the race, but I was thinking to myself: ‘What’s actually going on here?'” he said. He had no explanation for Wellbrock’s performance. “I don’t want to get into that now either. He has to analyze everything himself with Bernd. I don’t want to judge him at all,” said Märtens.

Bernd, this is national long-distance coach Bernd Berkhahn. Shortly after the race, the 52-year-old was also unable to explain what he had just seen. “If I only knew…” he said to Wellbrock. “Actually, he is fit and in a good mood.” Many had hoped for a comeback like at the 2019 World Championships from the native of Bremen – and actually expected it. At that time, Wellbrock was also eliminated in South Korea over 800 meters and was then crowned world champion over 1500 meters.

Now the hopes rest on Märtens

“The mental pressure was of course enormous,” said Berkhahn. “This time he didn’t get the curve.” The coach said about the well-being of his athlete: “Of course he is very disappointed. What else should you expect from a top athlete? He comes here to win medals, no question. That was also his claim.”

In the first week of the World Cup, Wellbrock had managed to do that impressively. In the sea off Momochi Seaside Park, he won gold over five and ten kilometers in open water. He skipped the subsequent season to better prepare for the pool races. The plan didn’t work out. “Now it’s about rebuilding Florian,” said Berkhahn.

Even without Wellbrock, the German team can hope for precious metal on Sunday (1:16 p.m. CEST). Märtens, who won bronze in the 400m freestyle, is in strong shape. “I have a lot of confidence in him,” said Berkhahn. “Just as he is mentally at the moment, I’m looking forward to the race.”

