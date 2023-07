(LaPresse) Elena Bertocchi slips and lets herself fall into the water. This is what happened in the one-meter diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. This mistake cost the blue a ‘zero’ and the last place in the race. “My legs were shaking. I lost support, I fell, it’s unbearable for me. Making mistakes is okay, but no. Now I can’t think. I was too nervous,” said the athlete. (Lapresse)

July 16, 2023 – Updated July 16, 2023, 6:40 pm

