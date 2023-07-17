Swimming World Championship: tower duo Lotfi/Knoll missed the top ten

Swimming World Championship

The water jumpers Dariush Lotfi and Anton Knoll took eleventh place in the synchronized tower competition at the World Championships in Fukuoka. The two had already taken this position after the pre-fight that had taken place hours before. In tenth place, the OSV duo with 347.61 points were only 0.27 points short. Gold went to China‘s Lian Junjie/Yang Hao with 477.75 points.



“It would have been better. It was much better in the morning, but at least we held onto our position. But when you just miss the top ten, it’s just frustrating,” said Lotfi, who wasn’t entirely satisfied, after the final battle. Knoll said: “It was really great in the morning. That was really good. It worked in the final “It’s about getting as far forward as possible and enjoying the competition. We missed the top ten by a touch. That’s a shame, of course.”

The Chinese secured Olympic quota places with their victory, as did the second-placed Ukrainians Olexij Sereda/Kirill Boljuch (439.32) and the third-placed Mexicans Kevin Berlin Reyes/Randal Willars Valdez (434.16). As the host country, France will also provide participants in this competition at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, the remaining four tickets will be awarded at the World Championships in Doha in February.

Lotfi/Knoll, who in the final of the top twelve beat the Malaysian couple, who had not scored in the third jump, can be hopeful, but they still have to improve. If the Olympic qualification had taken place in full this time, they would have missed 23.97 points on a ticket.

In any case, compared to the twelfth World Cup final place in Budapest in 2022 (316.20), there was a noticeable improvement, in the Fukuoka preliminaries there was a slightly better rating of 354.75 points than in the decision. “The level here was also much higher than last year and we were almost 40 points better. That’s constructive. It’s going up,” said Lotfi, who was also recently handicapped due to a hand injury.

Like Knoll, he also competes in the solo from the tower on Friday, here, like on Wednesday in the 3m competition, there is a semi-final with the Austrians Alexander Hart and Nikolaj Schaller. The final takes place the following day.

Wednesday, 19th: 3 m M (Hart, Schaller – 2.00; semi-final 8.30; final Thursday, 20./11.00) Friday, 21.: 10 m M (Knoll, Lotfi – 2.00; semi-final 8.30; final Saturday, 22./ 11.30)

