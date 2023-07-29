Swimming World Championship: Wellbrock fails again early – he doesn’t like to talk about it

Status: 07/29/2023 08:58 a.m

The swimming world championship is over for Florian Wellbrock. The 25-year-old is eliminated in the 1500 meter freestyle heat. He doesn’t want to talk about it afterwards. A teammate has medal chances.

Stunned, Florian Wellbrock hung over the line in the World Cup pool in Fukuoka. Teammate Lukas Märtens, who slapped him sympathetically on the shoulder, couldn’t comfort him either. For the second time at the World Championships in Japan, co-favorite Wellbrock was eliminated in the preliminary round. The 25-year-old collapsed completely in the 1500 meter freestyle and was eliminated in 20th place in the heats.

Wellbrock clocked in at 15:10.33, more than 35 seconds slower than his German record over the distance – an eternity in the pool. He didn’t want to say anything about it. “Lukas will be right there for you,” he said in the interview zone at the Marine Messe, and continued walking with a white towel over his shoulder.

Märtens, who made it through to the final in fourth place in 14:51.20 minutes, was shocked by the performance of his Magdeburg training partner and buddy. “I found my race really good, but during the race I thought to myself: what’s actually going on here?” he said.

search for explanations

He had no explanation for Wellbrock’s second very weak competition within five days. The open water Olympic champion had already failed in the 800 meter freestyle. “I don’t want to interfere with that now. He has to analyze everything himself with Bernd. I don’t want to judge him at all,” said Märtens.

Bernd, this is national long-distance coach Bernd Berkhahn. Shortly after the race, the 52-year-old was also unable to explain what he had just seen. “If I only knew…” he said to Wellbrock. “Actually, he’s fit and in good spirits.” Many had hoped for a comeback like 2019 from the native of Bremen. At that time, Wellbrock was also eliminated over 800 meters in Gwangju, South Korea, and was then crowned world champion over 1500 meters.

“The mental pressure was of course enormous,” said Berkhahn. “He didn’t get the curve this time.” Regarding his athlete’s condition, the coach said: “Of course he’s very disappointed. What else can you expect from a top athlete? He comes here to win medals, no question about it. That was also his claim.”

Two more golds in open water

In the first week of the World Cup, Wellbrock had managed to do that impressively. In the sea off Momochi Seaside Park, he won gold over five and ten kilometers in open water. He skipped the subsequent season to better prepare for the pool races. The plan didn’t work out.

“Now it’s about rebuilding Florian,” said Berkhahn and added: “He did a great world championship here. He’s won the world championship twice. That’s the priority for me.”

Even without Wellbrock, the German team can hope for precious metal on Sunday (1:16 p.m. CEST). Märtens, who won bronze in the 400m freestyle, is in strong shape. “I trust him a lot,” said Berkhahn. “The way he is mentally at the moment, I’m looking forward to the race.”