Swimming World Championship: Wellbrock fails in the preliminary heat – “We have to deal with that first”

Sport Swimming World Championship

Wellbrock fails in the lead-up – “We have to deal with that first”

Before the start, the world was still fine for Florian Wellbrock

Big disappointment for Germany’s flagship swimmer: Florian Wellbrock missed the final at the World Cup. His coach is clueless. Medal hopes now rest on Wellbrock’s young teammate.

Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock was frustrated. In the past week, the 25-year-old had presented himself extremely well in the open water and seemingly effortlessly dominated the competition at the World Championships in Japan. On this Tuesday morning he intervened in the pool competitions and wanted nothing more than to fulfill a mandatory task: to qualify for the final over 800 meters freestyle in the preliminary heat, in order to then swim there on Wednesday for his third gold of these title fights. But things went wrong: out in the lead.

Wellbrock didn’t want to speak after that, his coach Bernd Berkhahn took over. “I can’t explain why. He was rested, everything relaxed, actually everything was okay. And then he doesn’t really get into his rhythm. We have to deal with it now,” said the Magdeburg coach. “Florian is a bit helpless and can’t explain why that happened either.” While Wellbrock experienced a déjà vu with this disaster, his training partner Lukas Märtens, who qualified third for the final with a controlled swim race, was convincing.

Wellbrock, last year’s vice world champion on this route, and Märtens started in the same heat. The 21-year-old Märtens had already won bronze in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday and now clocked twice the distance after 7:42.04 minutes, Wellbrock after 7:45.87 and was fifth – after that the trembling started because another run followed. Three athletes should have been faster, but there were four, so that in the end Wellbrock only managed ninth place. He was just seven hundredths behind the Brazilian Guilherme Costa, who reached the final in eighth place. Particularly bitter: the 25-year-old missed his best time by more than six seconds.

Got a “kick in the face” in 2019 too

Wellbrock should be reminded of the 2019 World Championships in South Korea. There he had also come out of the open water with gold and then had blundered over the 800 meters in the lead. The frustration and disappointment were great at the time, but Wellbrock got back up again within a short time, stood confidently at the start over 1500 meters – and was crowned world champion in the pool in South Korea. The lead-out in 2019 was “a kick in the face,” he said at the time in the WELT interview. “After the high, this low blow. Coping with that situation and picking myself up for the 1500m was quite a challenge. The fact that I was actually able to win my second gold at the World Championships was incredible.”

This time he has four days to recover his head and body and, above all, to find an explanation and tick off the lead-out. What was going on? The period of time between Wellbrock’s World Championship gold over five kilometers on Tuesday and the 800-meter lead was actually long enough for the man from Magdeburg. He specifically decided not to do the open water relay on Thursday in order to focus on the pool both mentally and in training.

Joy looks different: Florian Wellbrock (left) and Lukas Märtens in the pool after the race. Martens is further

But it just didn’t work. “Of course I can explain that he swam with poor technique, swam very complex and things like that,” says Berkhahn. “But I can’t explain why he did it and why he didn’t get out of it.” Märtens was also at a loss with regard to Wellbrock. “We have a very good training camp behind us. Things have been going really well in the last few days,” said the 21-year-old. “He seems really stable. But you never know what’s going on inside a person. Only he can know that.”

Wellbrock wants to do it like 2019. “He just announced that in the warm-up area,” said Berkhahn. “But that’s little consolation for me right now.”

