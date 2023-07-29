Swimming World Championships 2023, today’s results: Pilato, Bottazzo and Ceccon in the final

Italy is the protagonist in the women’s 50 breaststroke at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka. Two blue, in fact, have detached the pass for the final: they are Benedetta Pilate and Anita Rub. Arrived in Japan after having passed the high school diploma, the world leader qualified with 30”09; excellent time, however, for Anita Bottazzo, making her debut in a World Cup, who finished in 30”28 after recording her best in the morning in 30”02. “I’m very happy, even if I made a bad start – explained the 20-year-old from Oderzo – Tomorrow I’ll have another chance, everything is beautiful”. Glass half full for Pilato too: “The goal was to get into the final – explained Benedetta Pilato – I was feeling a bit tired. The weather isn’t good, tomorrow I’ll have to aim for the heat time trial”. Meanwhile, her world record in 29”30 was equaled by the Lithuanian Ruta sweetheartbest time in the semifinals.

Ceccon in the final in the 50m backstroke

Instead, Thomas wants to continue to amaze Ceccon. After the gold in the 50m butterfly and the silver in the 100m backstroke, the Venetian qualified for the final of the 50m backstroke. Fifth overall time for Ceccon che he passed the semifinals in 24”57, just 17 cents away from its staff. Best time for the American Ress in 24”35.

