Swimming World Championships, amazing Italy: the men’s relay is silver in the 4×100 freestyle

The Italy of swimming is confirmed as one power world. On the first day of competition between the aisles Fukuoka World Cupget right there first medal: and argento in the men’s 4 × 100 freestyle relay, one of those races that sets the pulse of the quality of an entire movement. The blues Alessandro Miressi, Manuel Frigo, Lorenzo Zazzeri e Thomas Ceccon they closed in 3:10.49, beaten only byAustralia but able to get behind even the United Stateswho have to settle for bronze.

Only a few years ago, fighting shoulder to shoulder with Americans and Australians seemed like a utopia, but now for Italy it is becoming a habit. After the silver at Olympics in Tokyo and bronze at the World Championships Budapest 2022the blue relay is confirmed as one of stronger in the world also in Japan. The race for the podium was also made exciting by the absence of the Great Britain, super favorite but remained out of the final due to a wrong change in heat. Without the British, it was Italy a drive since the first fraction, closed in the lead by Miressi. Frigo and Zazzerri succeeded with courage and sacrifice to defend the first position, albeit by a few thousandths. Ceccon in the last fraction tried to make the miraclebut resist the return of the Australian Kyle Chalmers (already Olympic champion of the 100m in Rio) was practically impossible. In the end victory for the Australians with 3’10″16, Italy second by just 33 thousandths. But by now the Azzurri are a certainty: the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay never betrays.

