Final of the 200 meters backstroke at the world swimming championships for people with Down syndrome: in the fifth lane of the swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal, the athlete of Sport Life Montebelluna Giammaria Roncato is dominating and concludes the race with a time of 2’58 ‘ ’12, new world record in the Masters 1 category. Following the award ceremony with the gold medal and the Italian flag on the shoulders, finally the heroic welcome given to the homecoming champion in Vedelago

