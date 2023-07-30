Swimming World Championships in Japan: From the lead – Wellbrock just swims behind

Status: 07/29/2023 5:12 p.m

Florian Wellbrock was eliminated at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka over 1,500 m freestyle in the preliminary heat. Sarah Sjöström set the seventh world record.

The 25-year-old Wellbrock, who arrived as the best in the world for the year, swam far behind the competition in 15:10.33 minutes and finally finished 20th. Surprisingly, the end had already come over 800 m in the lead-up.

“I would like to give answers about what happened last week – or just didn’t happen, but we don’t have any answers,” said Wellbrock on Saturday (07/29/2023) in Fukuoka.

“Can handle the pressure”

“Today feels a bit surreal,” Wellbrock said. “In the last few years and actually up to this morning, a pre-run has never been an issue for me. Now I’ve surprisingly failed at this hurdle twice.”

He doesn’t believe that the mental pressure was a reason for his performance. “What’s happening here is what I get up for every day, what I love, what I’m passionate about,” Wellbrock said. “Of course the pressure is there somewhere. That’s part of it. But I also think that I can deal with this pressure. That’s why I’m a competitive athlete, that’s why I’m doing it so successfully.”

Ole Braunschweig in the 50m backstroke final

The Magdeburger had previously won gold over 5 and 10 km in open water. His training colleague Lukas Märtens, on the other hand, was fourth fastest in the final with a time of 14:51.20 minutes. The American Olympic champion Bobby Finke recorded the best lead time (14:43.06).

Berlin’s Ole Braunschweig has reached the World Cup final over 50 meters backstroke, finishing third in 24.73 seconds in his semi-final on Saturday. With the eighth fastest time of the two semi-finals, he made it into the final on Sunday. Braunschweig has been struggling with a mild cold in the past few days.

Isabel Gose – third final, again no medal

Isabel Gose, on the other hand, also missed a medal in her third final. After finishing sixth and seventh in the 1,500 and 400 m freestyle, the 21-year-old from Magdeburg finished fifth in the 800 m in a personal best of 8:17.95 minutes. More than four seconds were missing from bronze, the American record world champion Katie Ledecky, who won her 20th world title, secured gold again.

Isabel Gose in the 800m race

This means that only the bronze medal for Gose’s friend Lukas Märtens is recorded for the German Swimming Association (DSV) in the pool. The 21-year-old is hoping for another podium finish in the 1,500 m freestyle final on Sunday.

Two world records set

Meanwhile, Sarah Sjoestroem and Ruta Meilutyte set world records in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke. Sweden’s Sjoestroem beat her own record from 2017 by four hundredths of a second to 23.61 seconds in the semifinals on Saturday. Sjoestroem had recently become world champion in the 50m butterfly.

Lithuania’s Meilutyte equaled the world record set by Italy’s Benedetta Pilato in 2021 on the breaststroke, also in the semifinals in 29.30 seconds. In this run, Anna Elendt came in sixth, in the sum of both semifinals the Frankfurter was twelfth and was therefore eliminated. Elendt was suffering from a back injury during the World Cup days, which also hindered her in the race.

In the last final of the evening session, the Australian 4x100m freestyle mixed relay set the third world record of the day. The new record set by Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack and Mollie O’Callaghan is 3:18.83 minutes.

