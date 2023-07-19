Swimming World Championships, Marsaglia and Tocci in the final and Olympic pass. The Settebello wins

From Japan to France. Giovanni Tocci and Lorenzo Marsaglia access to the final of diving from the three-metre springboard. The qualification for the final act of the Fukuoka World Championships also applies to theParis Olympics of next year. After having achieved the same goal in synchro, the two succeeded in the feat also in the single.

“Repaid all the sacrifices of a year”

Marsaglia’s happiness after the match: “After the one in Tokyo with the synchro, we’ve now qualified together for Paris. I’m very happy, I’ve been preparing for this competition all year, it came out very well and I couldn’t ask for anything better. I did the first three dives, my best , the fourth very well, on the fifth I went worse than in the morning and then I did well on the sixth. I’m calm and energized for the final, whatever comes comes”.

Tocci is also radiant: “I’m over the moon. It represents all the sacrifices I’ve made. Emotions are skyrocketing, tension, adrenaline, it’s not easy. These races are difficult to face, many hours of competition between preliminary round and semifinal, with even the break. Managing all these emotions isn’t easy, but we did it. Tomorrow we’ll enjoy the final”.

The Settebello wins again

After 13-6 on France, water polo Italy beats Canada 24-6. For the Settebello second success in fluency in group B, primacy and quarter-finals mortgaged at the World Championships in Fukuoka in Japan. Quaterne by Andrea Fondelli, Gonzalo Echenique (MVP) and Vincenzo Renzuto. Last match against China on Friday at 10:30 Italian time.