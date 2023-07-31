Home » Swimming World Championships, Setterosa wins the bronze medal: Australia beaten 16 to 14
The Italian water polo don’t stay dry ai Fukuoka World Cup: il Setterosa is medal of bronze. Carlo Silipo’s team defeated Australia per 16 a 14 conquering the third step of the podium. This is the first podium for women’s Italy after a fast of 8 years old. The last time girls in water polo captured a World Championship medal was at Kazan in 2015. Even then a third place.

The blues had been defeated in semifinal against theWhen after a very tight match, which ended with a score of 8 to 9 in favor of the Oranges. The initial partial had been decisive, when Setterosa had finished behind 2 to 4. Today the great opportunity for a revenge, to still achieve the goal of getting on the world podium. And the team led by Silipo did not fail.

