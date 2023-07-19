Home » Swing podcast: Hoylake, the last chance for Victor Perez?
Swing podcast: Hoylake, the last chance for Victor Perez?

Recorded from the prestigious clubhouse of Royal Liverpool, find the golf podcast of the Team. On the menu, the atmosphere at Hoylake, the course, the favourites, the French players involved and the analysis of Victor Perez’s chances for the next Ryder Cup.

A program hosted by Benjamin Cadiou (Journal du Golf), with Romain Lefebvre (L’Equipe), Louis Cohen-Boyer (coach, close to Antoine Rozner) and Mike Thelwall-Jones (member at Hoylake).

